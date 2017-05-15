New movies May 18-19: ‘Alien: Covenant,’ ‘Everything,’ ‘Wimpy Kid 4,’ ‘Norman’

“Alien: Covenant”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Twenty years before “Alien” takes place and 10 years after “Prometheus” comes director Ridley Scott’s latest terrifying space odyssey. Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Danny McBride and android Michael Fassbender are the endangered crew. Rated R. Time: 2:02.
“Everything, Everything”
Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday
Amandla Stenberg (Rue in “The Hunger Games”) stars in this adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s romance novel about an 18-year-old with a frail immune system who falls for the new boy next door (Nick Robinson). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”
Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday
In this fourth installment based on Jeff Kinney’s kids’ books, Greg (Jason Ian Drucker) dreams of becoming famous while on a family road trip. Rated PG. Time: 1:30.
“Norman”
Opens Friday
Richard Gere is a glad-handing New York hustler who gets in over his head. Rated R. Time: 1:57.
“A Quiet Passion”
Opens Friday
Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City” plays the great 19th century poet Emily Dickinson chafing against the norms of the day. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:05.
“Citizen Jane: Battle for the City”
Opens Friday
Documentary explores the mid-20th-century battles between activist Jane Jacobs, who abhorred urban renewal, and New York building czar Robert Moses, who scoffed at her ilk. Not rated. Time: 1:32.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments