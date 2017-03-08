KCK’s Janelle Monae is a front-runner to co-star in ‘Deadpool 2’

Domino effect
Fresh off her acting debuts in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” KCK native Janelle Monae is apparently a front-runner to step into the action of “Deadpool 2.” According to the online “Hashtag Show,” she has taken over for Kerry Washington as the lead contender to play Domino.
Who? Domino, aka Neena Thurman, is another mutant in the world of X-Men, with special telekinetic powers that bring her good luck. And that’s fitting, since the multitalented Monae has been blessed with successful careers in music, as the fine face of Cover Girl and now as an actress in acclaimed films. The “Hashtag” folks say Monae is a perfect Domino: sexy, athletic and witty enough to keep up with star Ryan Reynolds’ banter. The sequel is due in March 2018.
Tra-la-la “La La”
So “La La Land” lost to “Moonlight” for Oscar’s best picture. The musical is getting over it with a singalong. Starting this weekend, the movie will be available with lyrics onscreen at multiple theaters around the country
Get ready! The six-time Academy Award winning musical #LALALAND returns to theaters this Friday, March 10, in an all-new sing-along format! pic.twitter.com/CytVNGGo2u— La La Land (@LaLaLand) March 7, 2017
And Damien Chazelle, who won the directing Oscar for “La La Land,” is moving on with his star Ryan Gosling in “First Man.” It’s about astronaut Neil Armstrong and the race to put a man on the moon. Universal Pictures this week gave it a release date for Oct. 12, 2018, in the heart of the awards season. The script, based on James R. Hansen’s book, is written by “Spotlight” scribe Josh Singer.
Woohoo! Journalism!
Speaking of awesome newspaper movies like “Spotlight,” Deadline.com reports that Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are tackling the Pentagon Papers case. Their film “The Post” will focus on The Washington Post’s 1971 publication of classified Vietnam War documents after a federal judge barred The New York Times from doing so. Hanks would play editor Ben Bradlee, and Streep would play publisher Kay Graham.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
