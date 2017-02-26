Oscar Watch: Stars may not agree with Trump, but they love his favorite color

The so-called “Hollywood Left” may not agree with Donald Trump’s politics, but they sported a lot of his favorite color Sunday at the Academy Awards.
Emma Stone, Jessica Biel, Dakota Johnson, Robin Roberts and several others wore gold and its variations on the red carpet.
my home girl is wearing gold so she can match her oscar.... a legend pic.twitter.com/aciKsVDbzq— stephanie (@aprilkepners) February 27, 2017
Dakota Johnson Channels Oscar Statue In Gold Dress https://t.co/PJaXp0Dn7b pic.twitter.com/DYC3yUYMRZ— Maudy (@maudy_dmu) February 27, 2017
Many others sported blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, including best actress nominee Ruth Negga and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Associated Press reported Miranda brought his mother to the Oscars, and she also prominently displayed the ribbon. The ACLU is among the groups suing over a travel ban imposed by Trump’s administration that has been placed on hold by federal courts.
Director Barry Jenkins said he planned to wear one and realized in the middle of a red carpet interview that he had lost it.
Jenkins, who is nominated for best director for “Moonlight,” said he did not know what he would say if he won an Oscar Sunday.
“I think art is inherently political,” he said, and went on to say he supports any artists who speak out about politics at the awards show.
4:45 p.m.
First rule for Oscar bleachers fans: Yell loudly if you want to get a celebrity’s attention.
That’s what a group of fans did — repeatedly — until Negga politely turned away from a red carpet TV interview to give them a wave.
Before she could, however, one of her earrings fell out. Fortunately her team saved it, she smiled and waved, then moved on.
After waving to the crowd, Miranda made sure bleacher fans didn’t overlook the person he was with. He pointed to her and mouthed the words, “My mom.”
4:30 p.m.
Jackie Chan brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.
The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.
The bears were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan sported more traditional formal attire. Chan said he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He said he may sell them for the charity.
Beaming from ear to ear, he pretended to toss one of the pandas into the crowd. A disappointed groan moved through the bleachers when he moved on.
Chan received an honorary Oscar last year.
3:40 p.m.
Celebrities began to arrive on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.
Broadway star Cynthia Erivo was also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.
The weather was slightly chilly and there was the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.
