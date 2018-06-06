KC events June 7-13: Royals, ‘Cats,’ ‘King and I,’ Symphony in the Flint Hills

“Cats”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
You don’t have to be a fan of cats to be a “Cats” fan. Andrew Lloyd Webber created the musical in 1981, and it went on to run for 18 years on Broadway, winning seven Tony Awards — including best musical. MTH’s production will feature street jazz choreography and will highlight the spirit of the original poetry in “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot. Runs through June 24. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $27-$69 through mthkc.com.
Nick Swardson
7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Uptown
When you’re best known for a TV role as a prostitute who always flaunts a bare midriff and wears roller skates — and you’re a man — you likely have a good sense of humor. That’s Nick Swardson, better known to many as Terry Bernadino from “Reno 911!” The comic actor, who also has appeared in movies such as “Blades of Glory” and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” will bring his Too Many Smells stand-up tour to town. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $32-$39.50 through uptowntheater.com.
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Theatre in the Park
Theatre in the Park, one of the nation’s largest outdoor community theaters, will open its 49th season with the family musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” Eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken wrote the music, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” The show is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney’s animated film. Runs through June 16. Shawnee Mission Park. Tickets are $6-$20 through theatreinthepark.org.
Festival on the Trails
Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, in Gardner
Free music by national acts will be the big draw at Gardner’s annual celebration, with Restless Heart and Ricochet performing Friday night and Molly Hatchet and Pat Travers playing Saturday night. The festival’s activities also will include a craft show (4-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday), 5K (8 a.m. Saturday), car show (noon-4 p.m. Saturday), wagon rides, kids zone, beer garden and food booths. festivalonthetrails.com. Free.
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Indivisible”
8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Folly
For its summer show, the Heartland Men’s Chorus will join forces with the National World War I Memorial and Museum to celebrate the principle that all people are created equal. The performance will feature the premiere of the oratorio “We, The Unknown.” Commissioned by the chorus and composed by Timothy Takach, it tells the story of an unknown soldier. 816-931-3338. Tickets are $15-$67 through hmckc.org.
Juneteenth Celebration
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, will be celebrated — albeit 10 days early — throughout the museum. Among the guests will be artist Ed Dwight, poet Glenn North, storyteller Tracy Milsap, the Kansas City Boys Choir and the Kansas City Girls Choir, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Dance and the Charlie Parker Memorial Foundation Jazz Ensemble. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Kansas City International Dragon Boat Festival
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Brush Creek
Dragon boat festivals memorializing Chinese patriotic poet Qu Yuan have been part of Chinese culture for centuries, but in recent years dragon boat racing has become an international sport. This will be the 14th annual event presented by the local Society for Friendship With China as teams pair off for races in Brush Creek while spectators, who also can enjoy Chinese food and cultural performances, watch from the shoreline in the Country Club Plaza. chinagardensociety-kc.org. Free.
Kansas City Symphony, Symphony in the Flint Hills
6:45 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Rosalia Ranch
The annual event that takes the Kansas City Symphony to a different Flint Hills venue each year for a performance set against the backdrop of the tallgrass prairie will feature classical music as well as educational exhibits, nature activities and food. Gates will open at noon, covered wagon rides and guided prairie walks will begin at 1 p.m. and nature talks will start at 2 p.m. Butler County, Kan. Tickets are $50-$95 through symphonyintheflinthills.org.
Future Stages Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
This showcase of potential stars in the performing arts is an extension of the Kauffman Center’s Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program. Young people will present a variety of performances and interactive arts activities on four stages, include Helzberg Hall and Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org/futurestages. Free.
Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, “Much Ado About Nothing”
Opens 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Southmoreland Park
Kansas City’s annual foray into free Shakespeare under the stars will produce one of the Bard’s most popular comedies. Set in Messina, Italy, “Much Ado About Nothing” focuses on young Hero and her suitor, Claudio, who encounter obstacles as they are about to be married. The play will be preceded by a show talk and parodies by Team Shakespeare. Runs through July 1. kcshakes.org. Free; open seating.
Royals vs. Cincinnati
7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, June 12-13, at Kauffman Stadium
In case you still think of the Cincinnati Reds as the Big Red Machine, it’s worth noting that they haven’t had a winning season since 2013, which was also the last time they made the National League playoffs. They have struggled as much as the Royals this season despite boasting one of the best hitters in the game in second baseman Scooter Gennett. All of which means this quick interleague series appears to be an interesting matchup. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $14-$162 through mlb.com/royals.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I”
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, through June 17 at Starlight
When a British schoolteacher goes to Siam in the 1860s to educate the king’s many wives and children, plenty of singing and dancing ensues. The familiar story and memorable songs, including “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers” and “Shall We Dance,” make this one of the most popular musicals in stage history. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, “Musical Makeovers,” June 7, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Ludus Tonalis,” June 9-10, White Recital Hall. owencoxdance.org
Kinnor Philharmonic, June 10, Lewis and Shirley White Theatre. thejkc.org
Theater
“Sinatra’s Songwriter,” June 8-July 8, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
Comedy
Michale Quu, June 7, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Andrew Schulz, June 8-9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
David Byrne, June 7, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, June 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
John Butler Trio with Mama Kin, June 7, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Greaser’s Ball featuring Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy and more, June 8, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Creed Bratton, June 9, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and the Cadillac Three, June 9, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Femmes of Rock, June 9, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Making Movies, June 9, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Ledisi with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, June 10, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Yes, June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Little Dragon with Vic Mensa, June 11, VooDoo. voodookc.com
First Aid Kit, June 12, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Artisan Home Tour, June 7-17, multiple locations. artisanhometourkc.org
Sugar Creek Slavic Festival, June 8-9, Mike Onka Memorial Building. slavicfest.com
“Historical Epitaphs, Voices From the Past,” June 9, Union Cemetery. uchskc.org
Kansas City Marble Tournament, June 9, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org
Liberty Summer Festival, June 9-10, Family Tree Nursery, Liberty. familytreenursery.com/summer-festival.html
West 18th Street Fashion Show, June 9, West 18th between Baltimore and Wyandotte. west18thstreetfashionshow.com
CinemaKC Legacy Series: “Kansas City,” June 10, Medallion Theatre. cinemakc.com
Garden Bros Circus, June 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Shawnee Mission Health Strawberry Festival, June 10, Shawnee Mission Health. shawneemission.org/locations/prairie-star/strawberry-festival
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Phantoms (arena football) vs. Salina, June 9. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcphantoms.com
Lakeside Speedway: C.A.R.B. Night, June 8. lakesidespeedway.net
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux City, June 11-14. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
