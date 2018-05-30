Jersey Shore creators announce Ozarks reality show at cove known for 'public sex acts'

A cove in the Lake of the Ozarks known for its "public sex acts" and "X-rated revelry" will be the site of a new reality show.
Doron Ofir Casting and 495 Productions, responsible for "Jersey Shore" and other reality television programs, is behind this newest Ozark-themed concept.
Casting is now open, and the companies said they're looking for the "most interesting, craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ SUMMER VACATIONERS."
The show will be filmed in Party Cove, which was named the setting of the "most epic outdoor party" in the state by FourLoko.com. The website called the cove's Labor Day weekend party one of the most infamous in the country.
"This spot is known for public sex acts and water cannons, in no particular order," the site said.
Party Cove's official name is Anderson Hollow Cove, according to a local travel blog. It's located not far from the Linn Creek-Grand Glaize Memorial Airport within a south-facing tendril of the lake.
In 2005, The New York Times reported the spot is home to "vast, loud, wet, sexy, joyous and furious" celebrations.
"This is the only area on the mammoth manmade lake in central Missouri where boat speed is regulated by law, and that's because of Party Cove, where boaters, drinkers and exhibitionists gather for weekends of sun-drenched, alcohol-fueled, sometimes X-rated revelry," The Times wrote.
The production companies write on their website that "for those in the know, spending your summer at the Lake of the Ozarks is the place to be."
Sign up for a chance to be on the show here.
Questions on the application include: "Describe the typical girls/guys you go for," "What are your pick-up tactics?" and "How do others show you respect? At the club, in the streets, in the gym etc."
