Entertainment

Updated: Your guide to St. Patrick’s events around Kansas City

March 14, 2018 07:00 AM

Parades and festivals

Blue Springs

Details: “Shortest and Smallest” St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 9 a.m. March 17.

Info: 1112 W. Main, Blue Springs. bluespringschamber.com

KC parade
Kansas City’s parade begins at 11 a.m. March 17.
Kansas City

Details: Parade, 11 a.m. March 17.

Info: Linwood and Broadway. kcirishparade.com

Leavenworth

Details: Parade, noon March 17.

Info: Fourth and Walnut, Leavenworth. lvirish.com, 913-682-4113

Lawrence

Details: Parade, 1 p.m. March 17.

Info: 11th and Massachusetts, Downtown Lawrence. lawrencestpatricksdayparade.com

Excelsior Springs

Details: Mardi Gras Irish Festival. Festivities, noon; parade, 2 p.m. March 17.

Info: Downtown Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com

Belton

Details: Festivities, 2 p.m.; parade, 5 p.m. March 17.

Info: Main Street, Belton. belton.org, 816-425-2206

Other events

Kansas City Fake Pats Trolley Bar Crawl

Details: Waldo, Brookside and Martini Corner bars. 6 p.m. March 16. $18.

Info: Check in at The Well, 7421 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/41907768263

O’Dowd’s

Details: Irish breakfast, lunch and dinner; outdoor bars, tents and live entertainment. 7 a.m.-2:30 a.m. March 17.

Info: 4742 Pennsylvania. odowdskc.com, 816-561-2700

Uptown Arts Bar

Details: Entertainment by Maggie O’Malley. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17. $20 parking per car.

Info: 3611 Broadway. uptownartsbar.com, 816-808-1252

Power & Light District

Details: Shamrocks & Shenanigans. Drink specials at bars and restaurants. March 17.

Info: 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com

Jowler Creek Winery

Details: Shamrock Sangria and scavenger hunt. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17.

Info: 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Westport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Details: Beer gardens, sidewalk cafes and live entertainment. 11 a.m. March. 17.

Info: Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. westportkcmo.com, 816-531-4370

Kansas City Juke House

Details: Rhythm N Brunch Lucky Charms Day Party. Noon-4 p.m. March 17. $10-$25.

Info: 1700 E. 18th. eventbrite.com/event/43509212225

Kansas City Zoo

Details: Noon March 17. Admission, $6.50-$16.

Info: 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234

Kansas City Irish Center

Details: Entertainment, followed by announcement of parade winners. 1:30-5:30 p.m. March 17. $5.

Info: Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore. irishcenterkc.org, 816-474-3848

Pop Up Art Gallery

Details: “Art Wine Cuisine: How to Eat a Limerick.” 6 p.m. March 17. $60-$110.

Info: 920 Baltimore. eventbrite.com/event/43755280221, 816-372-8218

Live entertainment

riverdance_1456399178749_423934_ver1.0.jpg
Irish dance troupe Riverdance performs March 16 and 17 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Jack Hartin

Details: Riverdance. 7:30 p.m. March 16, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 17.

Info: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. kauffmancenter.org, 816-994-7222

The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop

Details: Irish Hooley with KC Celtic Bagpipers, The Kelihans and more. 3 p.m.-3 a.m. March 17. $5-$10.

Info: 7421 Broadway. waldowell.com, 816-361-1700

Aftershock

Details: St. Patrick’s Day Hooley with Sweet Accent. 5 p.m. March 17. $13.

Info: 5240 Merriam, Merriam. aftershockshows.com

Knuckleheads

Details: Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. March 17, $10; The Elders Hoolie, 8:25 p.m. March 17, sold out.

Info: 2715 Rochester. knuckleheadshonkytonk.com, 816-483-1456

Acoustic Alcove

Details: Connie Dover and Kelly Werts. 6:30 p.m. March 17. $15.

Info: Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway. eventbrite.com/event/30826551044

Kansas City Irish Center

Details: High Kings. 7 p.m. March 20. $30-$60.

Info: Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore. irishcenterkc.org, 816-474-3848

Other places to go

Brady’s Public House

Info: 5424 Troost. bradyskc.com, 816-437-9400

Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Info: 3300 Pennsylvania. brownesmarket.com, 816-561-0030

Celtic Ranch

Info: 404 Main, Weston. celticranch.com, 816-640-2881

Conroy’s Public House

Info: 5285 W. 95th, Overland Park. conroysop.com, 913-648-2244

The Dubliner

Info: Kansas City Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th. thedublinerkc.com, 816-268-4700

The Irish Pub House

Info: 6332 Raytown Road, Raytown. 816-353-5700

Kelly’s Westport Inn

Info: 500 Westport. kellyswestportinn.com, 816-561-5800

Llywelyn’s

Info: 6995 W. 151st, Overland Park, and 301 S.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit. llywelynspub.com/op and llywelynspub.com/lees-summit, 913-402-0333

McCoy’s Public House

Info: 4057 Pennsylvania. mccoyskc.com, 816-960-0866

O’Malley’s

Info: 500 Welt, Weston. westonirish.com/omalleys-pub, 816-640-5235

O’Neill’s

Info: 9417 Mission, Leawood. kconeills.com, 913-648-4900

Paddy O’Quigley’s

Info: 5317 W. 151st, Leawood. paddyoquigleys.com, 913-601-3511

Sheehan’s Irish Imports

Info: 410 E Gregory. sheehansirish.com, 816-561-4480

Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

