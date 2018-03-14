Updated: Your guide to St. Patrick’s events around Kansas City

Parades and festivals
Blue Springs
Details: “Shortest and Smallest” St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 9 a.m. March 17.
Info: 1112 W. Main, Blue Springs. bluespringschamber.com
Kansas City
Details: Parade, 11 a.m. March 17.
Info: Linwood and Broadway. kcirishparade.com
Leavenworth
Details: Parade, noon March 17.
Info: Fourth and Walnut, Leavenworth. lvirish.com, 913-682-4113
Lawrence
Details: Parade, 1 p.m. March 17.
Info: 11th and Massachusetts, Downtown Lawrence. lawrencestpatricksdayparade.com
Excelsior Springs
Details: Mardi Gras Irish Festival. Festivities, noon; parade, 2 p.m. March 17.
Info: Downtown Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com
Belton
Details: Festivities, 2 p.m.; parade, 5 p.m. March 17.
Info: Main Street, Belton. belton.org, 816-425-2206
Other events
Kansas City Fake Pats Trolley Bar Crawl
Details: Waldo, Brookside and Martini Corner bars. 6 p.m. March 16. $18.
Info: Check in at The Well, 7421 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/41907768263
O’Dowd’s
Details: Irish breakfast, lunch and dinner; outdoor bars, tents and live entertainment. 7 a.m.-2:30 a.m. March 17.
Info: 4742 Pennsylvania. odowdskc.com, 816-561-2700
Uptown Arts Bar
Details: Entertainment by Maggie O’Malley. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17. $20 parking per car.
Info: 3611 Broadway. uptownartsbar.com, 816-808-1252
Power & Light District
Details: Shamrocks & Shenanigans. Drink specials at bars and restaurants. March 17.
Info: 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com
Jowler Creek Winery
Details: Shamrock Sangria and scavenger hunt. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17.
Info: 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
Westport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Details: Beer gardens, sidewalk cafes and live entertainment. 11 a.m. March. 17.
Info: Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. westportkcmo.com, 816-531-4370
Kansas City Juke House
Details: Rhythm N Brunch Lucky Charms Day Party. Noon-4 p.m. March 17. $10-$25.
Info: 1700 E. 18th. eventbrite.com/event/43509212225
Kansas City Zoo
Details: Noon March 17. Admission, $6.50-$16.
Info: 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234
Kansas City Irish Center
Details: Entertainment, followed by announcement of parade winners. 1:30-5:30 p.m. March 17. $5.
Info: Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore. irishcenterkc.org, 816-474-3848
Pop Up Art Gallery
Details: “Art Wine Cuisine: How to Eat a Limerick.” 6 p.m. March 17. $60-$110.
Info: 920 Baltimore. eventbrite.com/event/43755280221, 816-372-8218
Live entertainment
Details: Riverdance. 7:30 p.m. March 16, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Info: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. kauffmancenter.org, 816-994-7222
The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop
Details: Irish Hooley with KC Celtic Bagpipers, The Kelihans and more. 3 p.m.-3 a.m. March 17. $5-$10.
Info: 7421 Broadway. waldowell.com, 816-361-1700
Aftershock
Details: St. Patrick’s Day Hooley with Sweet Accent. 5 p.m. March 17. $13.
Info: 5240 Merriam, Merriam. aftershockshows.com
Knuckleheads
Details: Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. March 17, $10; The Elders Hoolie, 8:25 p.m. March 17, sold out.
Info: 2715 Rochester. knuckleheadshonkytonk.com, 816-483-1456
Acoustic Alcove
Details: Connie Dover and Kelly Werts. 6:30 p.m. March 17. $15.
Info: Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway. eventbrite.com/event/30826551044
Kansas City Irish Center
Details: High Kings. 7 p.m. March 20. $30-$60.
Info: Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore. irishcenterkc.org, 816-474-3848
Other places to go
Brady’s Public House
Info: 5424 Troost. bradyskc.com, 816-437-9400
Browne’s Irish Marketplace
Info: 3300 Pennsylvania. brownesmarket.com, 816-561-0030
Celtic Ranch
Info: 404 Main, Weston. celticranch.com, 816-640-2881
Conroy’s Public House
Info: 5285 W. 95th, Overland Park. conroysop.com, 913-648-2244
The Dubliner
Info: Kansas City Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th. thedublinerkc.com, 816-268-4700
The Irish Pub House
Info: 6332 Raytown Road, Raytown. 816-353-5700
Kelly’s Westport Inn
Info: 500 Westport. kellyswestportinn.com, 816-561-5800
Llywelyn’s
Info: 6995 W. 151st, Overland Park, and 301 S.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit. llywelynspub.com/op and llywelynspub.com/lees-summit, 913-402-0333
McCoy’s Public House
Info: 4057 Pennsylvania. mccoyskc.com, 816-960-0866
O’Malley’s
Info: 500 Welt, Weston. westonirish.com/omalleys-pub, 816-640-5235
O’Neill’s
Info: 9417 Mission, Leawood. kconeills.com, 913-648-4900
Paddy O’Quigley’s
Info: 5317 W. 151st, Leawood. paddyoquigleys.com, 913-601-3511
Sheehan’s Irish Imports
Info: 410 E Gregory. sheehansirish.com, 816-561-4480
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
