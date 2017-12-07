‘Ugliest concoction ever seen’: KCK man’s viral food videos get love from ‘Ellen’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 189 Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit Pause 154 Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design 44 Caffetteria founder plans new fast-casual restaurant for Prairie Village 71 'Christopher Robin' (Official trailer) 325 Star Sessions with The Danielle Nicole Band 15 Video appears to show man leaving Oscars ball with McDormand’s trophy 100 NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship 60 Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball (Official Trailer) 150 The Shape of Water (Official Trailer) 145 Ready Player One (Official Trailer) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"Kalen Reacts: Tasty Cornbread" is part of a collection of real-time videos of Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., reacting to various videos across the "inter webs." Kalen Allen (compiled by Aaron Randle)

"Kalen Reacts: Tasty Cornbread" is part of a collection of real-time videos of Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., reacting to various videos across the "inter webs." Kalen Allen (compiled by Aaron Randle)