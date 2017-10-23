Katy Perry crashes a Missouri wedding and dances with the bride

More Videos 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural Pause 4:42 Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 1:44 A clown gets pedestrians to walk silly across downtown KC streets 4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 2:52 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding, dances with bride Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom, Blonie Dudney, were dancing when Katy Perry showed up at their wedding reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis this past weekend. Perry was in town for a concert the night of their wedding. Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom, Blonie Dudney, were dancing when Katy Perry showed up at their wedding reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis this past weekend. Perry was in town for a concert the night of their wedding. Amy Prada Facebook

