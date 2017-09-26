For Chip and Joanna Gaines, a bumpy, busy path led to the end of ‘Fixer Upper’

1:57 Going underground to play paintball. Literally. Pause

6:47 Star Sessions with Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys

1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd

0:46 One man dead, woman injured in shooting Sunday night at Californos Restaurant in Westport

1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC

1:43 Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth

2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers