For sale: A KC-made replica of the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Shaggin’ Wagon

Kansas City man builds replica Of 'Dumb And Dumber' Shaggin' Wagon Custom car builder Joe Pace of Kansas City recently built a replica of the Mutt Cutts van from "Dumb and Dumber." Pace, who also has a replica of the time machine from "Back to the Future," says his Shaggin' Wagon literally stops traffic. Custom car builder Joe Pace of Kansas City recently built a replica of the Mutt Cutts van from "Dumb and Dumber." Pace, who also has a replica of the time machine from "Back to the Future," says his Shaggin' Wagon literally stops traffic. Sarah Gish The Kansas City Star

