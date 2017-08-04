For sale: A KC-made replica of the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Shaggin’ Wagon

Heads up, “Dumb and Dumber” fans: A Kansas City custom-car builder is selling his replica of the Mutt Cutts van from the classic comedy.
Joe Pace has put his homemade Shaggin’ Wagon on the market for $20,000 — and no, he’s not accepting IOUs.
The 2003 Ford conversion van looks just like the one Jeff Daniels (as Harry Dunne) drove with Jim Carrey (as Lloyd Christmas) in the Farrelly brothers movie, with shag carpet fur, a floppy red tongue and ears that flap in the wind. Pace, a movie buff, has also crafted detailed replicas of the time machine from “Back to the Future” and the Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters.”
The Shaggin’ Wagon was a labor of love — he has wanted to make one ever since he first saw “Dumb and Dumber” in 1994. He finally built it in 2015, a year after the dog-groomer van made an encore appearance in the movie’s sequel.
Pace says he’s selling his beloved van to help offset a recent splurge: a Lamborghini Countach kit car.
“I’ve wanted this car my whole life,” he says. “I’m 68. I ain’t getting any younger.”
The Shaggin’ Wagon comes with faux fur-covered seats, a barking horn and a mini bike mounted on the back as a nod to the scooter Carrey drove in the movie.
It also features a birdcage with a stuffed and decapitated parakeet — a reference to Petey, Harry and Lloyd’s ill-fated pet.
Note: No birds were harmed in the making of this van. Pace says that he happened to own a taxidermied parakeet and that its head had fallen off. The story would be unbelievable if told by anyone else.
Pace rents the van out for birthday parties, weddings, graduations, proms and grand openings. He also drives it around for fun and says it turns more heads than his time machine or Ecto-1. Drivers stare, pedestrians stop to snap photos, and cops occasionally pull him over just to get a closer look.
“It’s an attention-getter,” he says. “It puts smiles on people’s faces.”
Pace says interested buyers should call him at 816-616-PACE (7223). He hopes to get his full asking price but might be open to negotiation.
So you’re telling us there’s a chance.
