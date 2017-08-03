Parkville plans special welcome for Miss Teen USA

What’s royalty without a court?
Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff, the newly crowned Miss Teen USA, will return home to Parkville on Saturday, Aug. 5, for the first time since winning her crown. The city of Parkville will welcome the 17-year-old and her family with a reception at 1 p.m. at the waterfall feature at the Missouri 45 entrance to the Riss Lake subdivision, near their home.
“We are proud of Sophia, and we know she will represent Parkville well as she tends to her responsibilities as Miss Teen USA,” Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston said in a statement. Sophia, a graduate of Park Hill South High School, will mingle with residents before she begins her studies at the University of Kansas later this month.
The rain location for the reception is at the Platte County Community Center South YMCA, 8875 Clark Ave.
On July 29, Sophia became the 35th winner of the Miss Teen USA pageant (and second from Missouri) and with all of her press appearances in New York City has not had a chance to return home until this weekend.
She wowed judges during the Q&A session when she talked about her work lobbying the Missouri General Assembly for better care for adults with developmental disabilities.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
