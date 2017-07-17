Hundreds of KC Pokémon Go players to make Poke-pilgrimage to global fest in Chicago

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:15 Duncan Hill on Star Sessions Pause 2:31 Girls Trip 1:37 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 2:04 Excerpt from Brie Henderson's 2015 monologue 'Poops I Did It Again' (warning: strong language) 2:57 'Game of Thrones' cosplay brings the family together 0:45 'You Can't Turn That Into a House' (Trailer) 1:40 'Gates of Paradise' installation at Nelson-Atkins museum 4:20 Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog 3:34 Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers (GRAPHIC CONTENT) 1:50 Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A year after the Pokémon Go mobile app broke records on its debut, millions still play. Hundreds of Kansas City players will be going to Chicago for a global Pokémon Go Fest on July 22. Jacob Gedetsis The Kansas City Star

A year after the Pokémon Go mobile app broke records on its debut, millions still play. Hundreds of Kansas City players will be going to Chicago for a global Pokémon Go Fest on July 22. Jacob Gedetsis The Kansas City Star