March 1, 2017 8:00 AM

Plan your St. Patrick’s Day festivities with this guide

By Dan Kelly

When it comes to our Irish heritage, the Kansas City area has plenty to take pride in, and with St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, now is when that becomes most obvious.

Last year, Niche.com ranked Kansas City seventh among its “Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” ahead of Chicago and St. Louis. The article cited our bars, parades and St. Patrick’s Day Facebook hype.

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will, of course, be the centerpiece of our celebration. It enters its 45th year and annually attracts an estimated 200,000 along its midtown course. But there are plenty of other people and things we call our own that will be on display this wearin’-of-the-green season:

▪ Pat O’Neill, chronicler of local Irish history, will talk Thursday, March 2, at the Kansas City Central Library.

▪ The Kansas City Irish Center, a mecca for genealogists, will be the site of a concert by Dublin folk group the High Kings on Wednesday, March 8.

▪ Kansas City-based world-class Irish rock band the Elders will present their annual Hoolie on Saturday, March 11, at Knuckleheads Saloon.

▪ Kelly’s Westport Inn, the ultimate Irish saloon, will draw throngs to its St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning at 10 a.m. and running nonstop through 3 a.m.

The following is a guide to the St. Patrick’s Day season in Kansas City:

Parades and festivals

Emerald Isle Parade

Details: Noon, March 11. Irish breakfast, 8-11 a.m.; Pot O’ Gold Coin Hunt, 11 a.m.

Info: Third and Douglas, Lee’s Summit; downtownls.org, 816-246-6598

Brookside St. Patrick’s Day Warm Up Parade

Details: 2 p.m. March 11. More than 100 organizations; theme will be “Shamrockin’ It.”

Info: 65th and Wornall; brooksidekc.org/st-patricks-parade

Mardi Gras Irish Festival

Details: 2 p.m. March 11. Beer garden, parade and children’s activities.

Info: Downtown Excelsior Springs; visitexcelsior.com/mardigras.html

Belton St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 4 p.m. March 11. Most of route down Main Street.

Info: Memorial Park, Belton; belton.org, 816-331-5038

Irishpalooza

Details: March 12. Whiskey Run 5K, 8:30 a.m.; Best Dressed Dog Contest, 11:30 a.m.; Prince and Princess Contest, 12:30 p.m.; parade, 2 p.m.

Info: 135th and Oak, Martin City; irishpalooza.com

Snake Saturday Parade and Festival

Details: March 12. Parade, 11 a.m.; festival, 10 a.m. (also evening of March 11).

Info: Downtown North Kansas City; snakesaturday.com, 816-548-3113

Shawnee St. Patrick’s Parade

Details: 1 p.m. March 12. Irish American Club of Johnson County.

Info: Johnson Drive and Monrovia, Shawnee; cityofshawnee.org

Blue Springs “Shortest and Smallest” St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 9 a.m. March 17. Begins at 1112 W. Main and goes across street.

Info: Main, Blue Springs; bluespringschamber.com

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 11 a.m. March 17. Begins at Linwood and Broadway and goes south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

Info: Midtown; kcirishparade.com

Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: Noon, March 17. Parade is 34th annual.

Info: Fourth and Walnut, Leavenworth; lvirish.com, 913-682-4113

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 1 p.m. March 17. Route goes through downtown business district.

Info: 11th and Massachusetts, Lawrence; lawrencestpatricksdayparade.com

Other events

Kansas City Central Library

Details: Pat O’Neill will appear for his book “From the Bottom Up: The Story of the Irish in Kansas City.” 6:30 p.m. March 2. Also, exhibit “A Photo Album of Ireland” on display through March 17. Free.

Info: 14 W. 10th; kclibrary.org, 816-701-3400

Shamrock Shake-Up Indoor Triathlon

Details: 7 a.m.-noon March 4; Gladstone Community Center. $30-$35

Info: 6901 N. Holmes, Gladstone; gladstonecommunitycenter.com, 816-423-4200

St. Pat’s Scavenger Crawl

Details: 1-5 p.m. March 4. Martini Corner.

Info: 401 E. 31st; kc-crew.com, 816-812-1829

St. Patrick’s Day 4 Mile Run

Details: 10 a.m. March 11; $31-$40 (Little Shamrock Kids Run $12-$15). Post-race Irish breakfast buffet, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gambal’s ($13).

Info: Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue; stpatricksday4milerun.com

St. Pat’s Bar Crawl

Details: 2-8 p.m. March 18. $20-$30.

Info: Check in at the Well, 7421 Broadway; eventbrite.com/event/22740513488

Music

Kansas City Irish Center

Details: The High Kings. 7 p.m. March 8; $30-$50.

Info: Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore; irishcenterkc.org, 816-474-3848

Knuckleheads

Details: The Elders Hoolie with O’Riada-Manning Irish Dancers and the Country Duo. 8 p.m. March 11; $25-$40.

Info: 2715 Rochester; knuckleheadshonkytonk.com, 816-483-1456

Liberty Hall

Details: Songs from Ireland with Ashley Davis, Carswell & Hope and others. 7:30 p.m. March 16; $15-$20.

Info: 644 Massachusetts, Lawrence. libertyhall.net, 785-749-1972

Kanza Hall

Details: Bon Ton Soul Accordion Band. 6 p.m. March 17; $10.

Info: 7300 W. 119th, Overland Park. oneblocksouthkc.com, 913-451-0444

Power & Light District

Details: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Atlas Genius and Night Riots for St. Patrick’s Day concert. 6 p.m. March 17; free.

Info: 14th and Walnut; powerandlightdistrict.com

Acoustic Alcove

Details: Connie Dover and Kelly Werts. 6:30 p.m. March 18; $15.

Info: Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway. eventbrite.com/event/30826551044

Other things to do

The Spott

Details: Naughty St. Patrick’s Green Night, 8:30 p.m. March 11; $15-$60.

Info: 2111 Television Place; thespottkc.com

Uptown Arts Bar

Details: Continental breakfast ($5) and Jameson on special; 9 a.m. March 17. St. Paddy’s Soiree with live music; 8 p.m. March 17; $5.

Info: 3611 Broadway; uptownartsbar.com, 816-808-1252

Californos

Details: Irish buffet, drink specials and live music. 10 a.m. March 17.

Info: 4124 Pennsylvania; californos.com, 816-531-7878

Kelly’s Westport Inn

Details: Opens at 10 a.m. March 17; $10 donation.

Info: 500 Westport; kellyswestportinn.com, 816-561-5800

Howl at the Moon

Details: St. Paddy’s Day Party with drink specials. 6 p.m. March 17.

Info: Kansas City Power & Light District, 1334 Grand; howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695

Weston Wine Co.

Details: Delectable Irish Cream Cupcake Release & Green Wine, 11 a.m. March 17-19; $1.99.

Info: 519 Main, Weston. westonwinecompany.com, 816-386-2345

Other places to go

Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Info: 3300 Pennsylvania; brownesmarket.com, 816-561-0030

Celtic Ranch

Info: 404 Main, Weston; celticranch.com, 816-640-2881

Conroy’s Public House

Info: 5285 W. 95th, Overland Park; conroysop.com, 913-648-2244

The Dubliner

Info: Kansas City Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th; thedublinerkc.com, 816-268-4700

The Irish Pub House

Info: 6332 Raytown Road, Raytown; 816-353-5700

Llywelyn’s

Info: 6995 W. 151st, Overland Park, and 301 S.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit; llywelynspub.com/op and llywelynspub.com/lees-summit, 913-402-0333

McCoy’s Public House

Info: 4057 Pennsylvania; mccoyskc.com, 816-960-0866

O’Dowd’s Little Dublin

Info: 4742 Pennsylvania; odowdslittledublin.com, 816-561-2700

O’Malley’s

Info: 500 Welt, Weston; westonirish.com/omalleys.html, 816-640-5235

O’Neill’s

Info: 9417 Mission, Leawood; kconeills.com, 913-648-4900

Paddy O’Quigley’s

Info: 5317 W. 151st, Leawood; paddyoquigleys.com, 913-601-3511

Sheehan’s Irish Imports

Info: 410 E Gregory; sheehansirish.com, 816-561-4480

