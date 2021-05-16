Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro as rainfall continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Kansas City metro area that will remain in effect until early Monday.

As rainfall continued across the region Sunday, the warning was issued until 12:30 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas City, Overland Park and Olathe. Meteorologists warned drivers to avoid flood-covered roads.

“If you encounter flooding, turn around and go to higher ground,” the weather service wrote on Twitter.

Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain had fallen as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the warning. Flash flooding, which was caused by thunderstorms, has already occurred, the weather service reported.

Other areas that will experience flash flooding include North Kansas City, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood and Prairie Village. Areas at risk include small creeks, highways and low-lying areas.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard, The Star reported last month. More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters.