Winter storm could affect KC drivers heading north for upcoming Thanksgiving holiday

A winter storm will affect areas north and northwest of the Kansas City region days before Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The service advised Kansas Citians heading north for the holiday to plan accordingly and follow local National Weather Service offices for updates as the storm threatens to make travel hazardous in the Midwest.

The areas facing the greatest impacts are Nebraska and Iowa, but west and northeast Kansas and far northwest Missouri may have transportation issues caused by snow. Heavy snow is expected to fall Tuesday through Wednesday in eastern Nebraska, which could see near-blizzard conditions. Snow is also expected in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In the Kansas City area, rain will change to snow Tuesday night but accumulations are expected to be light. Wednesday is expected to be dry, but there may be snowflakes on Thanksgiving, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“It is going to be much cooler and more wet as we head into the holiday,” Frank said.

