Roads likely to turn slick as light snow falls across the Kansas City area

Roads across the Kansas City area could become slick Monday as a wintry mix of rain, drizzle and light snow mixes with cold Canadian air, turning bridges and overpasses icy in spots.

“It’s going to be a day we really have to keep a close eye on conditions outside,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“The road conditions may not be so great later this afternoon, especially as our numbers continue to fall down into the 20s.”

If Kansas City is lucky, temperatures might rebound a little to the mid- to upper 20s, she said. But that might be a stretch with a wide variety of precipitation falling in the Kansas City area, strong northerly winds and a lot of cloud cover in place.

“Plan for it to be very winter-like today,” Ritter said. “We are also going to see the potential for snow all through the lunch hour.”

Minor accumulations are expected which could turn roads less than ideal, she said.

“We are going to stay even colder tonight,” Ritter said. “We will drop down into the teens before we start to warm up later in the week.”

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory for northern and central Missouri, where “1 to 1.5 inches of snow is expected, with patchy blowing snow and low visibility possible.”

The Kansas City area, which is outside the advisory, will see between a dusting and an inch of snow. A brief period of wintry mix is possible primarily south of Interstate 70, according to the weather service. That could produce a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.

Roads will become slick this morning first on bridges/overpasses and then on roads as temps drop. Light snow is falling from I-70 northward, while south of I-70 is still a mix of rain/sleet/ and snow. Slow down and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/vhpVL7ClzK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 11, 2019

The weather service urged drivers to “take it slow” Monday morning when headed into work. Pedestrians should use caution in parking lots and on sidewalks.

Best advice we can give you this morning...



If roads are wet now, roads will be slick soon.



️Take it slow this morning.️ pic.twitter.com/COcfZ65VFw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 11, 2019

Highs will remain below freezing, with the coldest temperatures coming Tuesday morning. Wind chills early Tuesday will drop into the single digits, maybe slightly below zero in some areas, according to the weather service.

