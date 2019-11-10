Cold weather coming to KC Sunday night, with chance of rain turning to snow

After some relatively pleasant weather Sunday, temperatures will turn cold and bring a chance for rain to turn to snow, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

Temperatures Sunday in Kansas City are expected to reach at least 54 degrees with sunny skies, but a cold front is moving into the area, according to Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

By Sunday evening, temperatures will fall to the 40s, with rain possibly changing to snow as temperatures continue to fall overnight.

Temperatures Monday morning may reach 28 degrees, according to the forecast.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

If there is a little snow, it may “stick to the grass and even some spots on the pavement but I just think the cold is going to be the main change for us for Monday,” Frank said. “It’ll feel like it’s in the teens and even single digits later on.”

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicted the snow will amount to a dusting or up to a half-inch.

The cold will continue Tuesday, with temperatures on Tuesday reaching 30 degrees, Frank said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP