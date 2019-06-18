Storms headed to KC tonight, up to 3 inches of rain expected in some areas

What to do when your basement floods from rain (FILE VIDEO -- 2017) Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement. (Kansas City Star) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2017) Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement. (Kansas City Star)

Storms that are expected to move through the Kansas City overnight Tuesday may drench the metro area with as much as three inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

While strong, damaging winds are the main threat, heavy rain could cause some flash flooding, especially in urban areas, the weather service said.

There’s a chance for severe storms in the Kansas City area. However, areas to the west in central Kansas and to the south into Oklahoma and Texas face the greatest risk of severe weather.

The rain is expected to fall across a widespread area, with most locations seeing 1 to 2 inches overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday. Some areas could see the heavier rainfall totals of 3 inches. Ongoing river flooding could worsen with the additional rainfall.

There will be a slight break from the stormy weather Thursday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 85. The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Friday morning and continues each day into early next week, according to the weather service.

An additional 2 to 5 inches of rain is possible from those storms across portions of the Kansas City area.

Above-normal temperatures and precipitation is likely for the last week of the month, according to the weather service.