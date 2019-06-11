Storms heading for Kansas City Tuesday, with more on the way this weekend

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The brief dry spell that has given Kansas City such mild weather in recent days will come to an end as storms return Tuesday night.

The storms bring a chance of scattered showers in the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to move through the metro area between 9 p.m. and midnight, and stick around through Wednesday afternoon. The scattered storms will remain until Wednesday evening for those in central Missouri, according to the weather service.

Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms are possible near the Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska borders between 6 and 10 p.m. Hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 60 mph are possible with the stronger storms.

Scattered storm chances return this evening and stick around through Wednesday afternoon for those near the KS/MO border and Wednesday evening for those in central MO.

A few stronger storms are possible in far northwest MO/northeast KS during the evening hours today. pic.twitter.com/nq0qyGrib8 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 11, 2019

In the wake of the storms, Thursday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s. A chance of on-and-off storms returns Friday and continues through the weekend. No severe weather is expected with those storms, the weather service said.

Flooding continues along the Missouri and other rivers. Numerous roads remain impassible because of it. Drivers are urged to turn around if they encounter flooded roads.

