Rain, storms this week in KC will break up an otherwise nice streak of weather

Showers and thunderstorms will interrupt a week of otherwise idyllic weather in Kansas City, where skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Temperatures this week will be slightly below what is typical for this time of year in the Kansas City area. The normal high is in the lower to mid-80s.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. That is also below normal for the metro area, which would be in the lower 60s.

Storms are expected to return to the metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday. No severe weather, however, is expected, according to the weather service.

The storms will likely move into the area Tuesday evening from the northwest and continue to the southeast Wednesday. Up to half of an inch of rain is expected across the area, according to the weather service.

Sunny skies with highs in the 70s will return Thursday. On-and-off storms are expected Friday through the weekend. None of the storms are expected to be severe, the weather service said.

We’ve got a nice week in store temperature-wise, with a couple of non-severe storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and then again on Friday. #MOwx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/WBzqw6ox0M — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 10, 2019

Below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation are likely through the later half of June, according to the extended forecast. There is a chance for heavy precipitation mid-month, which could aggravate flooding.

River flooding is continuing across the region, where many locations along the Missouri River are experiencing moderate flooding, including: St. Joesph; Atchison, Kansas; Parkville; Sibley, Missouri; Napoleon, Missouri and Waverly, Missouri. Minor flooding is occurring along the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, and the Missouri River in Kansas City.

Major river flooding is continuing along the Missouri River at Miami and Glasgow in Missouri.

Because of the flooding, the weather service is urging drivers to use caution as numerous roads are impassable.