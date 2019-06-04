Storm threat shifts east of Kansas City, but region may see more flooding and hail

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

It could be another stormy Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Kansas City area, but the threat of severe weather has shifted to the east, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Eastern parts of the metropolitan area could see severe storms, according to the weather service. The weather service said about 4 p.m. Tuesday chances for storms for most of the area were fading.

It is looking like storm chances for most of our area is fading quickly looking at a satellite/radar loop!



There may still be a few showers and storms out in central MO for a couple hours, but KC and western MO go ahead an enjoy your rain free evening! pic.twitter.com/Snu9UBt2jT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 4, 2019

If storms do develop, they will likely be isolated and scattered. Strong, gusty winds between 55 and 65 mph and hail the size of ping pong balls are possible. A tornado or two is also possible with the strongest storms, according to the weather service.

The weather serviced urged people to watch the sky to make sure they aren’t caught out in severe weather if it develops.

Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening as we are still expecting isolated to scattered storms. pic.twitter.com/dqRZhSKvo7 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 4, 2019

The Kansas City area could see up to a half of an inch of rain. Some areas could see higher amounts. More storms are expected later this week also, bringing the chance for additional rain. Up to 2 inches of rain may fall in the Kansas City area through Saturday night.

Because of recent rains, flash flooding is possible with any new rainfall through the weekend. People are urged not to drive through flooded roads.