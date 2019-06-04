Weather
Storm threat shifts east of Kansas City, but region may see more flooding and hail
The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms
It could be another stormy Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Kansas City area, but the threat of severe weather has shifted to the east, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Eastern parts of the metropolitan area could see severe storms, according to the weather service. The weather service said about 4 p.m. Tuesday chances for storms for most of the area were fading.
If storms do develop, they will likely be isolated and scattered. Strong, gusty winds between 55 and 65 mph and hail the size of ping pong balls are possible. A tornado or two is also possible with the strongest storms, according to the weather service.
The weather serviced urged people to watch the sky to make sure they aren’t caught out in severe weather if it develops.
The Kansas City area could see up to a half of an inch of rain. Some areas could see higher amounts. More storms are expected later this week also, bringing the chance for additional rain. Up to 2 inches of rain may fall in the Kansas City area through Saturday night.
Because of recent rains, flash flooding is possible with any new rainfall through the weekend. People are urged not to drive through flooded roads.
Comments