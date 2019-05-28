Kansas woman killed by large tree falling on house

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 68-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when a large tree fell and crashed through her home in Leavenworth, Kansas, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as Carolyn Hart. She was killed when she was struck by the tree that fell on the house over the living room.

Police received a call about the tree falling on the home about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Madison Street in Leavenworth, said Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus.

When officers arrived, they were met by a resident who said the woman remained inside and was not accounted for. Officers entered the house and found the woman’s body.

No one else was injured. The tree caused extensive damage to the house. Crews continued to work into the afternoon to remove the tree and recover the body.

It looked like saturated soil from recent rains caused the tree to be uprooted and fall over, Nicodemus said.

“The tree looked healthy,” said Nicodemus, who added that he does not have professional expertise in that area. “It had plenty of foliage.”

The relationship between the victim and the other resident was not immediately known. They both lived in the house, Nicodemus said.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy,” Nicodemus said.