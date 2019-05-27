Kansas, Missouri governors activate National Guards, request help for major flooding

Kansas Highway Patrol shows release of water from Perry Lake Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly toured state lakes by air with the Kansas Highway Patrol to view flooding. This shows the release of reservoir water at Perry Lake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly toured state lakes by air with the Kansas Highway Patrol to view flooding. This shows the release of reservoir water at Perry Lake.

The governors of Kansas and Missouri are calling for help as the two states recover from several rounds of severe weather that brought flooding and tornadoes.

The Missouri National Guard was activated Monday afternoon to help respond to flooded areas. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson posted on Twitter: “As our state continues to recover from severe storms & damaging flooding, and local resources deplete, I am confident in the Guard’s capabilities to make a difference at this critical time.”

In Jefferson City, cleanup efforts continue after an EF-3 tornado struck Wednesday night, destroying structures and leaving dozens of people injured. The same night, three people were killed near Golden City, Missouri, when another EF-3 tornado hit Barton County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We just activated @Missouri_NG to assist in flood fighting.



As our state continues to recover from severe storms & damaging flooding, and local resources deplete, I am confident in the Guard's capabilities to make a difference at this critical time. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 27, 2019 Volunteer spirits remain high despite more rain across the state. We have heard great stories and met amazing volunteers — some from out of state. Thank you for serving! #MissouriProud pic.twitter.com/tipCLbWA2R — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, nearly half of Kansas’ 105 counties are part of a state of disaster declaration. Two counties were added Monday, bringing the total to 49, according to the Kansas Department of Emergency Management.

As part of the declaration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has requested federal funds for shelter management, water rescues, human services support and other assistance.

“As we work with impacted communities, I want to ensure that every resource is being brought to bear to assist local emergency personnel so we can keep people safe and limit damage to property,” Kelly said in a statement.

In Wilson and Montgomery counties, the Red Cross is providing assistance through its shelters, including one for pets. The Kansas National Guard has also been called on to support local agencies.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been assessing several lake levels. It began releasing floodwater from Perry Lake on Sunday night as rain runoff from weekend storms filled the reservoir’s capacity.

The reservoir’s flood pool as of noon Monday was slightly above 100%, up from 90% Saturday, according to Eric Shumate, chief of hydrologic engineering for the Army Corps in Kansas City. The pool appeared to be leveling off Monday, he said.

The release began at 9 p.m. Sunday. Perry Lake is northwest of Lawrence and connects to the Kansas River upstream from Kansas City.

The Army Corps continued to monitor Tuttle Creek Lake, which was at 91% full for its flood control pool, up from 85% Saturday.

Three Kansas reservoirs have hit a record capacity: Pomona Lake at 84%, Melvern Lake at 83% and Hillsdale Lake at 84%. At Truman Reservoir, which was 83% full, May has seen the second-largest monthly inflow in the history of project, Shumate said.

On Sunday and Monday, Kelly toured Tuttle, Perry and Milford lakes by helicopter and asked Kansans to “continue to be cautious and make safety a priority.”

Continuing our tour with @GovLauraKelly and @KansasEmergency, this video shows the west side of Perry Lake including the Rock Creek Public Use Area and Perry State Park. The bridge at the end of the video is Highway K237. #kswx pic.twitter.com/fcn3LikBlx — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) May 27, 2019 Today we flew @GovLauraKelly and @KansasEmergency on a tour of flooding in Eastern, KS. The video below shows flooding along the Neosho River between Hartford and Neosho Rapids. In the distance, you can see John Redmond Reservoir. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ltXmtC5lYw — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) May 27, 2019 Today we toured the areas around Tuttle Creek, Perry and Milford lakes. Please, continue to be cautious and make safety a priority as we deal with widespread flooding across KS. #kswx pic.twitter.com/86TXLvqWGq — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) May 27, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK With every rain, Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kansas, creeps up to its record level set in 1993. At that time the Corps of Engineers had to release water from the lake which added more water to an already flooded Missouri River Basin.