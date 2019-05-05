Heavy rain, large hail, flash flooding likely as storms return to Kansas City area

2017: Tennis-ball-size hail pounds WaKeeney (FILE VIDEO ) A barrage of hail the size of tennis balls fell in WaKeeney, Kansas on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2017. Residents report multiple vehicles with broken windows. (Courtesy of Jake Petr/Twitter) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO ) A barrage of hail the size of tennis balls fell in WaKeeney, Kansas on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2017. Residents report multiple vehicles with broken windows. (Courtesy of Jake Petr/Twitter)

Enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday Kansas City, because storms looming in the forecast this week could bring heavy rains, large hail and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The storms would mark an end to a brief pause in an active weather pattern in the Kansas City area. Storms are expected to fire back up Sunday, bringing several rounds of heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather, according to the weather service.

This week’s storms are expected bring between 2 to 3 inches of rain to the Kansas City area by Thursday evening.

Before the storms, however, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Sunday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

A few strong and severe storms are expected to develop in southeast Nebraska Sunday evening. These storms are expected to weaken and fall apart as they dive southeast into the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m. in the metro area. The main threat from the storms are gusty winds between 40 and 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Strong to isolated severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and night, bringing large hail, gusty winds and heavy rains. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible from these storms.

Conditions will favor flash flooding across the Kansas City area, especially along the Interstate 70 corridor, according to the weather service.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, bringing another chance for flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday as well.