Rainy weather in the forecast for Kansas City Royals opening day game Thursday

The Kansas City Royals’ season opener at Kauffman Stadium is two days away, and the weather forecast doesn’t look good.

The opening day forecast calls for rain, and very likely a lot of it.

A lot of uncertainty remains as to exactly when it will rain, where it will fall and how much, said Scott Blair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

But the best advice for now is to plan on bringing rain gear if you’re headed to the stadium when the Royals take on the Chicago White Sox.

At the start of the 3:15 p.m. game, the weather is expected to be warm, with temperatures well into the 60s. The probability of rain increases in the afternoon. And if it does rain, don’t expect a gentle mist, Blair said. The rainfall will likely be significant.

The Royals have a break in their schedule Friday before continuing the series. But rain is in the forecast that day, too.

“Right now, we are entering a wet period from Thursday into Friday,” Blair said. “The key take away is to bring rain gear and watch the forecast.”