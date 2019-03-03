Kansas City declares snow emergency; roads covered in ice and dangerous cold coming

It’s a good day to stay inside. At least that’s what road crews across the Kansas City area are hoping people decide Sunday morning.

Snow from a winter storm that moved through the area overnight continued to fall Sunday morning, creating hazardous travel conditions. Department of transportation officials in Kansas and Missouri reported that roads were covered with snow across the metropolitan area.

As of 6 a.m., 2.3 inches of snow had fallen at Kansas City International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Before the storm moved into the area Kansas City declared a Phase 2 snow emergency. Cars parked on marked primary snow routes after 11 p.m. Saturday could be ticked and towed by police.

The city asked people to park on the west side of streets that run north and south and on the north side of streets that run east and west in residential neighborhoods, to allow plows to pass through more quickly.

Road crews will plow and salt the major arterial streets during the day, Kansas City said on its website. Residential crews reported at 6 a.m. Sunday and will work to clear streets until Sunday evening.

The snow should begin tapering off late Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. However, blowing and drifting snow will remain a concern into the afternoon, and travel conditions will remain hazardous. The heaviest snow fall is expected to be along and south of Interstate 70.

A winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area remains in effect until noon Sunday, with up to two inches of additional snow possible and wind chills below zero.

After the snow moves out of the Kansas City area, temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits approaching zero degrees by Monday morning.

Wind chills are expected to be -12 degrees. Wind chills near -25 degrees will be likely in northern Missouri, where a wind chill advisory has been issued.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that roads in the Kansas City area were snow-covered. Drivers were urged to use extreme caution if they had to go out.

Its road crews were out “in force” and drivers were urged to give them plenty of room so they could clear the roads.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that as of 7 a.m. all roads in the metro area were still snow-covered. Drivers should plan for very poor driving conditions.

“Supervisors warn there is ice under most of the snow,” the transportation department said in a tweet. “Best plan is to delay travel until roads can be plowed.”

RideKC reported that buses were running their regular Sunday routes and schedules. However, about 25 percent of the buses were 10 to 15 minutes late. The RideKC Freedom paratransit service was in its Phase B of its weather plan. Delays of 60 minutes were possible.

Meanwhile, the KC Streetcar was operating with its regular Sunday service of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Riders should expect slower speeds because of the weather.

Riders should take extra caution walking to and from transit stops because sidewalks were snow and ice covered.