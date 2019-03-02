Local

Winter is staying: Evening storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Kansas City

By Steve Vockrodt

March 02, 2019 09:15 AM

A Shawnee Mission School District employee clears snow and ice from a Prairie Village sidewalk during a snow day in early February. Another storm is expected to hit the area later today.
Kansas City knows the routine by now: Another round of snow is headed for the area on Saturday night.

A winter storm is expected to drop between 4 to 6 inches of snow along and south of Interstate 70 through the Kansas City area. Areas north of I-70 are expected to receive less snow.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued a winter weather advisory for counties south of Missouri Highway 136, which includes the Kansas City area, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until noon on Sunday. St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Topeka and Lawrence will also be affected by this storm

The National Weather Service’s forecast says moderate to heavy snow will begin falling around midnight, meaning that road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly. Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility during the overnight hours.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a “no travel advisory” during the winter storm, warning motorists to avoid driving.

This winter storm will bring freezing temperatures with it. Sunday’s prediction is for a high of 18 degrees. Monday morning will be especially cold with a minimum temperature of zero in the Kansas City, with wind chills making temperatures feel like 12 below zero.

