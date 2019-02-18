Weather

More snow and ice on the way to Kansas City Tuesday: Here’s how much and when

By Ian Cummings

February 18, 2019 10:22 AM

More snow is on the way to Kansas City.

It’s not expected to come Monday, when the forecast for the Kansas City area calls for temperatures in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits but no precipitation.

The snow, coming from the southwest, will likely move into the area Tuesday afternoon, reaching south Kansas City about 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The snow will start light and transition to heavier snowfall about 6 p.m.

That could make the Tuesday evening commute hazardous and the roads will likely only get worse the next day.

The snow is expected to continue Tuesday night, leading into light freezing drizzle toward sunrise Wednesday morning.

The weather service warned that roads will likely be covered in ice and snow Wednesday.

By the time the system passes through, some areas north of Kansas City, including St. Joseph, could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Kansas City is forecast to have 3.6 inches of snow, and areas to the south are expected to see less.

In addition to the snow, a half-inch layer of ice is expected to form in some places, including elevated surfaces.

The weather system is expected to move out of the area by 6 a.m. Wednesday. After that, temperatures are expected to warm Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for winter precipitation will be Saturday and Sunday.

