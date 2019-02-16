One killed in massive I-70 pileup near Oak Grove. Driver describes scary experience

An investigation is still ongoing of a chain-reaction crash that involved dozens of cars Friday and killed one person on an icy roadway near Oak Grove, southeast of Kansas City.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on I-70 westbound at the 29 mile marker, just east of Oak Grove in Jackson County.

At least 15 vehicles were in that specific pileup and a total of 47 vehicles were run off the road or damaged as a result of the incident, said Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman.





Wintry weather that hit quickly, covering the roadway with ice and snow, definitely was a factor in the crash, Stosberg said Saturday.

He said a few vehicles initially collided, so the roadway was blocked. Then other vehicles coming down a gentle hill were going too quickly for the conditions and also ended up in the pileup.

At least nine people were injured, including one person who was killed, Stosberg said. Information on the victim who died was not immediately available.

One truck driver who experienced the collision described the terrifying experience.

In an interview at the scene with KSNT TV, truck driver Jamon Weaver said he and his girlfriend were driving from Kentucky to Las Vegas when they ended up in the collision.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Weaver told the television station. “I felt like I was in ‘Final Destination.’”

He said he watched “so many cars piling up, piling up, piling up, boom boom.”

A KCTV5 producer posted Weaver’s video on Twitter and it has had more than 3.4 million views and 51,000 retweets.

Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019

He said he thought he might die and was thankful he was in a large truck.

“I have never been in an event or a circumstance like this in my life. I never thought I’d actually be in something like this,” he said.

This is a developing story.