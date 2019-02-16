More snow, possible freezing drizzle coming Saturday night, says weather service

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday could help with some much needed melting on Kansas City-area roads after Friday’s snow storm blanketed the region.

But more wintry weather is on the way.

Light snow could begin falling in the Kansas City area by 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Jenni Pittman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill. That could produce about an inch of snow, but it may be followed by freezing drizzle late tonight through about 3 a.m.

So people heading to church or other activities on Sunday could again encounter slick and hazardous road conditions.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Winter refuses to leave! Expect ANOTHER round of widespread snow and light freezing rain later tonight and Sunday morning. Additional snow/ice and reduced visibility will aggravate already hazardous driving conditions. Please take the appropriate precautions! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/nP1V921EeR — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 16, 2019

And there’s another storm brewing.

Pittman said she’s not expecting more precipitation on Monday, which is the President’s Day holiday. But more wintry conditions return on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“We’re still figuring out the precipitation types,” Pittman said. “Right now it’s looking like snow,” although she said that could change.

Forecasters expect the morning commute Tuesday to be okay but conditions could worsen later in the day and into the evening.