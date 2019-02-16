Weather

More snow, possible freezing drizzle coming Saturday night, says weather service

By Lynn Horsley

February 16, 2019

Another winter snow storm blanketed the Kansas City metro with snow Friday. The snow started falling in the morning and quickly accumulated.
Another winter snow storm blanketed the Kansas City metro with snow Friday. The snow started falling in the morning and quickly accumulated. Watch it fall in slow motion.
Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday could help with some much needed melting on Kansas City-area roads after Friday’s snow storm blanketed the region.

But more wintry weather is on the way.

Light snow could begin falling in the Kansas City area by 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Jenni Pittman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill. That could produce about an inch of snow, but it may be followed by freezing drizzle late tonight through about 3 a.m.

So people heading to church or other activities on Sunday could again encounter slick and hazardous road conditions.

And there’s another storm brewing.

Pittman said she’s not expecting more precipitation on Monday, which is the President’s Day holiday. But more wintry conditions return on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“We’re still figuring out the precipitation types,” Pittman said. “Right now it’s looking like snow,” although she said that could change.

Forecasters expect the morning commute Tuesday to be okay but conditions could worsen later in the day and into the evening.

