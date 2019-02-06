Schools cancel classes, activities as ice storm warning is issued in Kansas City area

Schools across the Kansas City area are canceling classes and evening activities as roads turn slick because of freezing rain and drizzle.

The closings come as an ice storm warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for the metro area as significant icing was possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The warning is in effect until noon Thursday.

Some of the districts canceling activities include Shawnee Mission, Kansas City, Kan., Spring Hill, Olathe, Center and Independence.

An updated list of school closings and cancellations is here.