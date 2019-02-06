Weather

Schools cancel classes, activities as ice storm warning is issued in Kansas City area

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 06, 2019 02:02 PM

Traffic cameras show dangers of slick, icy roads

Overland Park traffic camera videos show the dangers of slick, icy streets. The clips from the city's network of traffic cameras show what can happen when drivers are not careful in winter weather.
By
Up Next
Overland Park traffic camera videos show the dangers of slick, icy streets. The clips from the city's network of traffic cameras show what can happen when drivers are not careful in winter weather.
By

Schools across the Kansas City area are canceling classes and evening activities as roads turn slick because of freezing rain and drizzle.

The closings come as an ice storm warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for the metro area as significant icing was possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The warning is in effect until noon Thursday.

Some of the districts canceling activities include Shawnee Mission, Kansas City, Kan., Spring Hill, Olathe, Center and Independence.

An updated list of school closings and cancellations is here.

See all weather closings, delays in the Kansas City metro area

Related stories from Kansas City Star

weather

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  