Thursday Night Football, rush-hour traffic could back up I-70. Chiefs say arrive early

When a Chiefs home game intersects with downtown commuter traffic, it’s time to bring out a spokesman.
So the Chiefs did on Monday. Team president Mark Donovan sounded warnings about the Chiefs’ Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Any Thursday night game at Arrowhead would be an occasion, but the interested is heightened for this one that matches the teams with best records in AFC.
Donovan’s message: Get to the stadium early to help reduce what is already a busy rush hour, especially with vehicles headed east from downtown on Interstate 70.
Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.
“Rush hour is going to happen right about the same time as the commute out to Arrowhead,” Donovan said. “We’re asking everyone to take a few steps.”
Among them: Arrive early — parking gates open at 2:30 p.m. — consider alternate routes and purchase a parking pass in advance at chiefs.com/parking.
Donovan said Arrowhead Stadium has about 21,000 parking spots and park about 20,000 cars for each game.
