Kansas City-area schools beginning to cancel classes for Tuesday, Nov. 27

Looks like many Kansas City students can get ready to enjoy another snow day.

Schools across the Kansas City area have begun announcing a second day of closures following Sunday’s winter storm.

Citing hazardous road conditions, by 6 p.m. Monday nearly a dozen school districts had canceled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Kansas City Public Schools and the Raytown School District were among the earliest to cancel classes. Their announcements were soon followed by Belton, Center, Lee’s Summit, Ray-Pec, Harrisonville and Grandview C-4 Schools.

The Independence School District also announced canceled classes for Tuesday, but said its child and family learning centers would remain open.

The second day of school closings come in the aftermath of a winter blizzard that dumped nearly 6 inches of snow onto the metro area.

The storm caused more than 125 accidents in a 24-hour span, temporarily shut down Kansas City International Airport and caused power outages for more than 25,000 Kansas City Power and Light customers.

Kansas City road crews spent part of Sunday and all of Monday plowing and treating area roads, but were not able to treat all roadways. Monday night temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits and cause any melting snow or water on the ground to turn into ice, a primary reason cited by most school districts in their decisions to cancel Tuesday classes.

The list of canceled schools and activities is expected to grow as the evening continues.