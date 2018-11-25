Winter storm knocks out power to 25,000 across Kansas City area KCP&L says

Nearly 25,000 customers had lost electric power Sunday afternoon as a threatened blizzard packing winds near 50 mph knocked down power lines across the Kansas City area.

The outages, reported by Kansas City Power and Light, were scattered from Lyndon, Kan., on a line to the northeast through Olathe, Overland Park, Kansas City and through the Northland to St. Joseph.

Early in the afternoon heavier damage was to the north, from Platte City to St. Joseph. But more outages were being reported throughout the Kansas City area by 1:30 p.m. The number of current outages had risen to more than 25,000 by 3:30 p.m.

KCP&L said more than 200 employees were working to restore power, battling through the intense blowing cold.

