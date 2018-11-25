KCI reopens after winter storm shuts down runways Sunday

Kansas City International Airport reopened Sunday night, allowing some departures after a winter storm forced the airfield to close for more than four hours.

All departures and arrivals were suspended about 2:30 p.m. as blowing snow reduced visibility at the airport to less than a 1/4 mile.

Many flights were canceled or delayed. Southwest Airlines canceled all remaining flights for the day, including departures and arrivals.

By 7 p.m., some flights from other airlines were departing KCI, an airport official said.

People expecting to fly or to meet passengers on arriving planes were urged to check www.flykci.com for the status of their flights.

Snowfall at the airport reached 5.3 inches by 6 p.m. and then slowed. It was expected to stop by 7:30 p.m.

Airlines began canceling flights into and out of Kansas City International Airport Sunday morning as the Kansas City area was hit by a major winter storm that created blizzard-like conditions in some areas. The storm caused travel difficulties across Kansas and Missouri.

KCI was advising passengers not to come to the airport if their flights had been canceled. Most airlines were waiving booking fees on flights not canceled.