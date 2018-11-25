KCI airfield closed, no flights taking off or landing because of winter storm

Update: Flights resumed at Kansas City International Airport about 7 p.m. Sunday night. A new story about airport conditions is posted here.

At Kansas City International Airport, planes are being prevented from taking off or landing because of a winter storm.

Airport officials said about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that the airfield is closed. A winter storm caused travel difficulties across Kansas and Missouri, reducing visibility at the airport to less than a 1/4 mile.

Southwest Airlines has canceled all remaining flights for the day, including departures and arrivals.

People expecting to fly on other airlines, or to meet passengers on arriving planes, were urged to check www.flykci.com for the status of their flights.

Airport crews continued to plow and sweep runways and taxiways so that when visibility gets up to 3/4 of a mile planes could start landing, an airport official said.The weather forecast calls for snow to stop by 7:30 p.m. But airport officials expect flights to begin before then.

Airlines began canceling flights into and out of Kansas City International Airport Sunday morning as the Kansas City area braced for a major winter storm that was threatening to create blizzard-like conditions.

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed, according to www.flykci.com, which has the latest flight status information.

KCI was advising passengers not to come to the airport if their flights had been canceled. Also, most airlines were waiving booking fees on flights not canceled.