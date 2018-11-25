Early school closings announced for Monday as winter storm hits KC area

Some school districts began canceling classes for Monday as other districts watched Sunday afternoon to see how badly a wind-driven winter storm would impair roads across the Kansas City area.
The Leavenworth, Basehor-Linwood and Fort Leavenworth school districts made early announcements to cancel Monday classes, and others told families to stay tuned Sunday afternoon.
The University of Kansas announced it was closing classes Monday at both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses. The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced it would be closed as well.
The announcements came after some other institutions canceled activities Sunday.
Public libraries throughout the Kansas City area closed Sunday, the Kansas City Symphony canceled its afternoon performance and dozens of flights were canceled at Kansas City Airport.
In the afternoon, KCI closed its airfield to arrivals, saying no planes could land until visibility improved.
With blizzard-like conditions sweeping in from the Northwest, many Sunday activities gave way as people heeded the warnings of the National Weather Service and public officials to stay home and off the roads.
The list of canceled activities grew throughout the day Sunday.
The Kansas City Public Library, Johnson County Libraries, Mid-Continent Public Library and the Kansas City, Kan., Public Library all announced that their branches were closed Sunday.
Johnson County Court Services announced that its supervised exchange service is also closed.
The symphony canceled as well, its communications director Beth Buchanan announced, saying, “The safety and well being of our patrons is our No. 1 priority. Stay home and stay safe.”
Comments