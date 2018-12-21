Vahe Gregorian

In wake of Mahomes’ ketchup deal, batterymate Mitch Morse touts mustard

December 21, 2018 08:31 PM

From his game itself to being an incredible big brother and ultimate teammate, from his rich sense of humor to his sensitivity to his inclination to spontaneous singing, Chiefs center Mitch Morse is many things but most of all a delight.

Part of his charm is that you never quite know where a conversation with him will go, which is how we got talking Friday about … mustard.

“I used to do weird stuff like put mustard on my chicken and spaghetti,” he said, acknowledging he was “disgusting” before looking around to no one in particular and announcing, “Mustard is the comeback condiment of 2019; I’m calling it right now. You can quote me on that.”

Which on what might be called a slow news day at the Chiefs’ training facility triggered a thought: If quarterback Patrick Mahomes is worthy of an endorsement deal with Hunt’s for his counterculture practice — some say heresy — of squirting ketchup on steak, macaroni and cheese and other foods, why couldn’t there be something similar for the guy who puts the ball in Mahomes’ hands for every play?

How about a little love for the overlooked guys in the trenches who make it all possible? Sure, he’s not as high-profile as Mahomes, but the ad wizards can find a way to work with that.

“Heck, yeah, I can just see that working well — until I give up a sack and someone’s going, ‘If you didn’t spend so much time doing the (darned) mustard commercial instead of working on your blocking …,’ ” he said, laughing. “I’d always have that thought in the back of my mind.”

To fend off that concern, maybe the budding Col. Mustard could just say what Mahomes did the other day when he tweeted out what Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the “clever” ad featuring him doing bicep curls to drizzle ketchup over mac-and-cheese: “Focused on football and the next several weeks, but excited to join the Hunt’s Ketchup family. More to come in the off-season.”

It’s easy enough for Morse, a hotel and restaurant management major when he was at the University of Missouri, to visualize potential approaches to a campaign.

One version could be just him yelling “Mustard,” though perhaps it would go over better without the colorful word he used to punctuate it. Another concept would feature him arguing with Mahomes over which one is best, perhaps along the lines of the old Miller Lite debate of “tastes great” vs. “less filling.”

Mahomes is “a nice enough guy,” Morse reckons, that he’d surely be open to going along with it.

Then there’s Morse’s true brainchild, about diversity and different worlds coming together as one, to which he applied his best spokesman riff with perhaps a touch of jest.

“You have a ketchup background, I have a mustard background,” he said. “Football locker rooms are a melting pot of cultures and cultural differences.”

For that matter, Morse is open to reaching across the aisle.

“I think his love of ketchup definitely eclipses my love for mustard; I can put other condiments on stuff,” he said, noting that he also has a fine relationship with ranch dressing and has been known to bring ketchup and mustard together. “Absolutely. Do a little twirly, get a fry, twirl them together – little ketchup-mustard thing.”

And a little something else for Hunt’s to consider catching up with. At least we can hope for that with a personality like Morse’s.

