Moustakas had to go, but deal underscores how Royals are stranded between eras

While you were sleeping late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the inevitable-turned-imminent turned reality: Mike Moustakas, the prospect general manager Dayton Moore turned to as the first choice in his first full-fledged draft with the Royals and who became a critical force in the revival of the franchise, was traded late Friday to Milwaukee as the Royals set about rebuilding once again.
It’s a bummer, but you could think of it this way:
These last few months made for an unexpected encore here with Moustakas, who after last season was presumed gone on the free-agent market but became Exhibit A in an offseason marked by something between suspicious sudden restraint and frugality among ownership.
Good for the Royals, though, who signed him at a late bargain rate of $6.5 after he’d earlier turned down their $17.4 million qualifying offer.
Through this miserable Royals season, as one of the few remaining players from the glory days of 2014 and 2015 and still a fan favorite, Moustakas at least offered an ongoing sense of connection for the faithful to which we paid tribute a few days ago.
They’ll miss the Mooooose calls, the scratching of his late mother’s initials in the dirt, the power that enabled him to become the Royals’ single-season home-run record-holder (38 in 2017) and to hit a club-record five in one postseason when he busted loose in 2014.
They’ll think always of his connection with Eric Hosmer as the cornerstones of anticipation come true and of his fire and grit, the stuff that showed in the miracle rally in Game 4 at Houston in 2015 and in the unworldly catch he made into the dugout suites in 2014.
Now, he’s gone, and there’s already a sort of void even if he’ll always have a place here — perhaps even in the Royals Hall of Fame.
Because now there’s less of a link than ever to the recent past and not yet enough tangible hope for the immediate future.
Perhaps intensifying the symbolism of this move, Moustakas will be reunited with former Royal Lorenzo Cain and have a chance to be part of something meaningful with the Brewers, who are 60-46 and a game and a half behind Chicago in the National League Central.
He deserves this, doesn’t he? And the combination of Moustakas and Cain might make for a team Royals fans can root for with so little to look forward to now when it comes to their own 31-71 club.
To what degree this deal might make Moustakas again some kind of factor in a Royals restoration remains to be seen, of course, in whatever those acquired for him — outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez — come to mean to the franchise.
But that won’t be known for some time: Each has spent most of this season with Class AAA Colorado Springs; Phillips will report to the Royals as soon as possible and Lopez is headed to Class AAA Omaha.
What we do know is that another gear has been engaged in the dismantling part of The Process, one that in fact we were girded for last year when Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Cain and shortstop Alcides Escobar all were set to enter into free agency — and all were assumed gone.
That’s why manager Ned Yost pulled them in unison in the middle of the last regular-season game for a fond farewell … only to have Escobar and Moustakas back.
That might have made for a flat, anticlimactic return. But these months only endeared Moustakas more to fans, making his departure now a sad statement on just how stranded between eras of opportunity this franchise is.
