Dayton Moore on Moose trade, Royals’ rebuild: ‘We didn’t want to do a prospect-type deal’

The phone call that changed the course of the Royals’ franchise restoration came in the late evening hours Friday night.

Manager Ned Yost had turned in early after their game against the Yankees was postponed because of inclement weather. He wanted to rest for Saturday’s split doubleheader.

But general manager Dayton Moore did not afford him the opportunity. He called to inform Yost that Mike Moustakas was being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Yost would have outfielder Brett Phillips at his disposal the next afternoon and right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez just one step away at Class AAA Omaha. Major-league ready reinforcements were on their way.

But wait, Moore would say. “Oh, I gotta take this call.”

Both parties hung up the phone and Yost went back to sleep. Moore called one more time to confirm the trade was finalized, but that was about how far things went.

In his Yankee Stadium office some 11 hours later, Yost entertained reporters asking about his favorite memories of Moustakas.

“I had this kid when he was a kid,” he said. “Before he got married, before he became a dad, before he became an All-Star, before he became a world champion. I’ve watched him grow up in front of my very eyes and mature.”

Yost shared his parting words to Moustakas, whom he ran into at the team’s midtown Manhattan hotel before his former third baseman boarded an early flight to San Francisco.

“They’re a lot like we were back in (2015),” Yost said. “They steal bases, they’re athletic, they’re defensive. It’s gonna be a fun experience for him.”

But Yost was also focused on the future, the complexion of which seemed to change overnight.

Phillips, a toolsy outfielder with an 80-grade arm and a goofy, hard-working personality, would immediately be jostled into the Royals suddenly crowded outfield. Lopez would get a chance to earn a spot on the pitching staff after some evaluation in Omaha.

Moore made one thing clear when he discussed trading Moustakas on a conference call with reporters: The Royals are not content with their 112-loss pace and they were not willing to settle for prospects who had not yet cracked a major-league roster. The haul they acquired in exchange for Moustakas, a man who exemplified the Royals’ fighting spirit and the gritty, athletic brand of baseball Moore brought to Kansas City in the summer of 2006, was meant to expedite their rebuild.

“In this particular deal, we sought after players that we felt could be on our major-league team, either this year or next year,” Moore said. “That was the main focus. That’s what we were consistent with.

“We didn’t want to do a prospect-type deal in this case, because of the nature of where we are at the major-league level and what we’re trying to accomplish. We don’t like losing games and we don’t like where we are right now with the major-league team, so we wanted to try to seek talent that was going to help us sooner than later.”

The Royals will likely still languish at the bottom of the standings and get a crack at drafting Texas high schooler Bobby Witt Jr. or Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the first or second pick in the MLB draft next summer.

But with the infusion of college talent from this summer’s draft — right-handed pitcher Brady Singer gave the Royals their first top 100 MLB Pipeline prospect since Adalberto Mondesi, Ashe Russell and Kyle Zimmer last graced the list in 2015 — the Royals have committed to cutting time off their return to relevance.

Both in public and private spheres, the Royals had signaled during the offseason they hoped their rebuild would take some four years, depending on the progress of the likes of Khalil Lee, Seuly Matias, Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez and others.

If the plan goes Moore’s way, Kansas City baseball will not plunge into the dark ages of old.

“Every deal is different,” Moore said. “Every organization is trying to improve their team around the trade deadline, certainly those that are in contention. So the return varies. We always try to focus on what we need, the type of talent that we need to blend in with the group that we project to be a part of our team, not only next year, but in the future.”



