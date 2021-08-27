Sam Mellinger
Mellinger podcast: The Chiefs’ biggest threats, roster decisions and Salvy Perez’s joy
We’re going to be worth your time this week with a look at which AFC teams are the Chiefs’ biggest threats, questions on roster cuts (especially at receiver and running back) and what I believe is the best audio you’ll hear all week — Salvador Perez telling you how he keeps his childhood at the front of his mind, and joy in everything he does.
Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City's coaches, fans and reporters. We've talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more.
