Mellinger Minutes For Your Ears: All you need to know about Le’Veon Bell and the Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) reacted to Kansas City Chiefs fans yelling at him as the Steelers were backed up to their own 1-yard line in the second quarter after Akeem Hunt downed a Dustin Colquitt punt on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. deulitt@kcstar.com

Let’s get right to it.

Le’Veon Bell signing with the Chiefs is the news of the last two weeks. This podcast will tell you everything you need to know: a point that’s being missed about what the Chiefs see in Bell, and a point that Bell is hitting about what he sees in the Chiefs. His word choice the other day was really interesting.

Also, we examine questions about Andy Reid’s future, Mizzou and Nebraska football, and covering sports in 2020.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

