Chiefs 35, Raiders 3: Insta-reaction from a homefield-clinching drubbing of the Raiders

The Chiefs earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in more than 20 years. They will enter the playoffs with the best quarterback in a field that lacks a great challenger. They will be the betting favorite against whoever they play in two weeks, and wouldn’t play away from Arrowhead Stadium until the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs beat the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in what might be called their Bizarro Game: The Chiefs defense* carried the Chiefs offense for most of the game.

* With, if we’re honest, a lot of help from the Raiders’ offense.

At halftime, the Chiefs defense had more turnovers (four) than points surrendered (three). Usually, us media folk instinctively type “forced turnovers,” but let’s be honest, not all of those were forced. The Raiders did very Raiders things, and they should be appropriately embarrassed.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

But this isn’t about the Raiders.

This is about the Chiefs.

The No. 1-seeded Chiefs, who will play the lowest-seeded team after next weekend’s wild card round — the Ravens-Chargers winner unless the Texans lose at home.

This team is, basically, who we thought they were. Because NFL rules prohibit teams as bad as the Raiders from making the playoffs, the Chiefs will again have to rely on their rocket-ship offense and freak-show quarterback, hoping for some help from the poor defense.

The good news: The defense never lost confidence, is coming off its most productive game, and found a late-season upgrade in the secondary with Charvarious Ward and Jordan Lucas.

The bad news: pretty much everything else, including safety Eric Berry not playing against the Raiders.

This is a weird season. Mahomes’ development skipped about six steps, which means what was originally a transition season is now the betting favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The trick is that the rest of the AFC is as vulnerable as ever. The Patriots have not advanced to Super Bowl without homefield advantage since the 2004 season. The Ravens’ offense is a bit like a rickshaw and the Chargers have led the Chiefs for just 4 of 7,200 seconds this season.

The Chiefs’ defense stinks, but everybody has problems, and the signs of improvement are there if you look: Justin Houston is playing as well as he has all season, Dee Ford remains a consistent force on the other edge, and this is three of the last four halves now that the Chiefs’ defense has been at least pretty good.

The bye week will be welcomed for rest, recovery and Andy Reid’s self-scouting and creativity.

The Chiefs have a sorry defense, and a sorrier postseason history. That’s all true. But they also have their best chance at advancing to the Super Bowl in decades.

A few more thoughts:

First drive, on third down, the Chiefs were overwhelmed by a blitz. But Mahomes made the first guy miss and threw to fullback Anthony Sherman, who made a move and the conversion, and then lobbed the TD bomb to Tyreek Hill.

Totally created by Mahomes.

There are so many ways he makes a difference. Many of them are obvious. But this one is a little more subtle — creating more time to make a short pass, which creates an opportunity to make a longer one.

With a normal quarterback, that’s a three-and-out on the first possession.

With Mahomes, it turns into a 67-yard touchdown.

THROW IT DEEP, SON pic.twitter.com/n73hVZriks — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) December 30, 2018

You guys, I know you all saw it, but let’s just laugh one more time at the Raiderest thing: a formation that caused confusion by the Chiefs’ defense to the left, but Raiders quarterback Derek Carr locked in to his right, throwing a pass to Jared Cook, who straight-up quit on the play like his controller ran out of batteries, allowing Daniel Sorensen to make the interception and run 54 yards for a touchdown.

THIS IS AMAZING LET US WATCH AGAIN.