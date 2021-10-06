ESPN’s NFL Insider: Chiefs should call CB Stephon Gilmore, who was cut by Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

It’s been a wild 12 hours in the NFL as a pair of Pro Bowl defensive players were released or will be be soon.

Should the Chiefs, who have the No. 31 ranked scoring defense, reach out to either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith?

ESPN and NFL Media both reported Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler, was being released by the Patriots. Gilmore announced he was leaving the Patriots in a message he shared on Twitter.

Gilmore, 31, is a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. Pro Football Focus said he received the highest grade among cornerbacks since 2018.

Gilmore was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. However, he has yet to play this season because of a lingering quad injury. He was eligible to come off the Physically Unable To Perform list after Week 6, NBC Boston reported.

NBC Boston’s Tom Curran said Gilmore had a $7 million salary and a $16.25 million cap hit this season.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates said the Chiefs should inquire about Gilmore.

It's rare to see a player of Stephon Gilmore's caliber become available mid-season.



Effective at 4 PM ET today, he can sign with another team.



Any team with a CB need - and there are many - will likely put in a call to at least gauge interest.



One that should: the Chiefs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2021

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Shaun Smith tweeted the that Chiefs should get Gilmore.

We need to pick up Gilmore @Chiefs — shaun smith (@autumnsjs90) October 6, 2021

The NFLPA shows the Chiefs have $3,170,630 in salary-cap space. FanSided’s Matt Verderame said money could be an issue for the Chiefs.

I’m told the Chiefs have interest in Stephon Gilmore but financial constraints could be an issue here. KC doesn’t have much money to play with — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 6, 2021

As for Jaylon Smith, who was released Tuesday night by the Cowboys, he has the 11th-highest grade this season from Pro Football Focus among linebackers.

Should the Chiefs sign the 26-year-old Smith?