What You Missed Last Night: Dallas Cowboys release former Pro Bowl linebacker

On Sunday, linebacker Jaylon Smith was in the middle of the Cowboys team huddle, shouting words of encouragement before Dallas’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Two days later, Smith was looking for a new team.

Dallas announced it was releasing Smith on Tuesday night in what appeared to be a cost-cutting decision.

“The move doesn’t save the Cowboys anything on this year’s salary cap since his salary was guaranteed but potentially saves them from a guaranteed salary in 2022 if he were injured,” Nick Eatman wrote on the Cowboys’ website. “The club explored trade possibilities but nothing materialized.”

Some fans on Twitter urged the Chiefs to sign Smith in an effort to help the struggling defense. However, many others said Smith wouldn’t be an upgrade.

Pro Football Focus ranked Smith 11th among all NFL linebackers this season.

Boston’s beautiful relay

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-2 in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night, and a key moment came in the sixth inning.

Boston led 3-1 but the Yankees’ Aaron Judge was on first when Giancarlo Stanton lined a ball off the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park.

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin sent Judge, who was thrown out at the plate. Instead of a run scoring or New York having runners on second and third with one out, the inning ended one batter later.

It wasn’t particularly close at home thanks to the Kiké Hernandez-to-Xander Bogaerts-to-Kevin Plawecki relay.

Bogaerts, who hit a first-inning home run, was thrilled with the play.

“I’m actually more proud of that (relay throw) than the homer,” Bogaerts told the MLB Network’s Heidi Watney afterward.

Rays tab Dick Vitale for ALDS

The Red Sox advanced to face the Rays in an American League Division Series matchup.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale, who may be Tampa Bay’s biggest supporter, said the Rays called and asked him to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Will the @RedSox be able to close it out vs their rival @Yankees as they lead 4-1 in 7 th ? I know I plan to be there cheering @RaysBaseball on as I was honored today to be called by Rays Prez Brian Auld & asked to throw out 1st pitch. I hope to go 3-0 for Rays in playoffs pic.twitter.com/Hk88PpDL2d — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 6, 2021

Teamwork makes the dream work

It’s been rough going lately for the Chicago Bulls, who have made the playoffs just once since the 2015-16 season. That was a first-round loss in 2017.

But the Bulls opened preseason play on Tuesday with a 131-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.

Alex Caruso scored just 10 points, but he made a great pass to DeMar DeRozan for this easy basket: