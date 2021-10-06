Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill offered an ‘apology’ to fantasy football owners on Sunday

Although the offense is stacked with stars, each Chiefs player knows there is only one football. That’s why coach Andy Reid and the players often note there will be games when some stars won’t put up huge numbers.

Case in point: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had just four receptions for 23 yards in Sunday’s 42-30 win at Philadelphia. At one point, Kelce was used as a decoy.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a huge game Sunday with 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats were more than Hill had in the previous two Chiefs games combined.

That’s why Hill jokingly apologized to fantasy football owners everywhere who have him on their roster.

NFL Films caught Hill on the Chiefs sideline and he said: “To all my fantasy owners out there, I’m sorry bruh,” Hill said as his teammates chuckled. “But I’m back.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This was a fun moment from Sunday’s game.