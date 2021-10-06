For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill offered an ‘apology’ to fantasy football owners on Sunday

Although the offense is stacked with stars, each Chiefs player knows there is only one football. That’s why coach Andy Reid and the players often note there will be games when some stars won’t put up huge numbers.

Case in point: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had just four receptions for 23 yards in Sunday’s 42-30 win at Philadelphia. At one point, Kelce was used as a decoy.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a huge game Sunday with 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats were more than Hill had in the previous two Chiefs games combined.

That’s why Hill jokingly apologized to fantasy football owners everywhere who have him on their roster.

NFL Films caught Hill on the Chiefs sideline and he said: “To all my fantasy owners out there, I’m sorry bruh,” Hill said as his teammates chuckled. “But I’m back.”

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This was a fun moment from Sunday’s game.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service