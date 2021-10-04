Andy Reid got a special football for winning his 100th game with the Chiefs

Following a 42-30 win over the Eagles on Sunday, Chiefs players began chanting in the locker room.

“An-dy Reid! An-dy Reid! An-dy Reid!”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a thumbs-up, then smiled and tipped his cap. The Chiefs players were celebrating Reid, who made NFL history by winning his 100th game as the Chiefs’ coach.

Coupled with 140 victories with the Eagles, Reid is the first coach to win 100 games with two franchises.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt presented Reid with a special football to acknowledge the 100th victory with Kansas City.

One of the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/jnDj5Z6mxu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

The Chiefs shared a short video that included Hunt giving the ball to Reid and the players showing their appreciation for their coach.

Today's MVP = BIG RED️ pic.twitter.com/UP8Ek5clC4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

Reid was named a coach of the week by NBC Sports’ Peter King in his Football Morning In America column.

Here is what King wrote: “A health scare after last Sunday’s loss and a return to his old team—quite the challenging week for Reid. Fittingly in Philadelphia where he coached for 14 seasons, Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams when his Chiefs knocked off the Eagles on Sunday. After the game, Patrick Mahomes said he thinks when people look back at Reid’s career, ‘You’ll think of him as a Kansas City Chief.’”

