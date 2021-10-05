CBS Sports sees huge ratings increase for Sunday’s window featuring Chiefs game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) holds on to part of Hurts’ uniform during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

CBS Sports aired five games in last Sunday’s early window of the network’s NFL doubleheader.

Among the matchups were the Dolphins-Colts, Vikings-Browns, Titans-Jets and Bills-Texans.

But the vast majority of the nation saw the Chiefs-Eagles game, which helped fuel a 73% increase in viewership compared with a year ago.

CBS Sports said 17.35 million viewers tuned to the early window compared to 10.006 million in 2020 when the Chargers’ game at Tampa Bay led the way.

CBS said it was the network’s most-watched regional window since Oct. 19, 2015.

Sunday’s late window saw a large increase in viewers. It averaged 22.294 million viewers, which was a 19% increase from last year when the Bills-Raiders game had 18.692 million. Sunday’s late game was highlighted by the Packers’ win over the Steelers.

CBS said the doubleheader average for the day was 19.66 million viewers, which is 36% better than last year’s Week 4 (14.428 million viewers). It was the network’s best doubleheader average since Oct. 18, 2015 (21.539 million).

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, CBS said its average viewership is 17.873 million. That’s its best since 2014 (18.280 million).

Fox Sports said it also saw a ratings increase for its Week 4 games, which were just single games. Its ratings were 6% higher than in 2020.

Week of the @NFLonFOX delivered +6% viewership growth and the most-streamed singleheader window ever. pic.twitter.com/t6IhN10FqR — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 5, 2021

