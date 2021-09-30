The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Eagles will be seen by large chunk of the nation

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Although they have lost their last two games, the Chiefs are still must-see TV for the networks.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game in Philadelphia will air on CBS (Ch. 5) as part of five games the network will air in the early window.

The Chiefs’ game will air in all or part of 42 states, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. They are CBS Sports’ No. 2 broadcast team. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

This is the TV coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

The Chiefs-Eagles game is in red. The Browns-Vikings game is in blue, the Colts-Dolphins game is in yellow, the Bills-Texans game is in orange, and the Jets-Titans game is in green. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Steelers-Packers game, which is in the late window on CBS, will air in Kansas City. The Cardinals-Rams game on Fox 4 at 3:05 p.m. will be shown in KC, too.

Here is the full list of broadcast assignments for Sunday’s NFL games.

Chiefs at Eagles, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (reporter)

Browns at Vikings, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Panthers at Cowboys, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson and Pam Oliver

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Colts at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Texans at Bills, noon on CBS: Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber

Giants at Saints, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh

Titans at Jets, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Lions at Bears, noon on Fox: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi

Washington at Falcons, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Cardinals at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale

Seahawks at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Ravens at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis

Steelers at Packers, 3:25 p.m on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Buccaneers at Patriots: 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya