For Pete's Sake
The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Eagles will be seen by large chunk of the nation
Although they have lost their last two games, the Chiefs are still must-see TV for the networks.
Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game in Philadelphia will air on CBS (Ch. 5) as part of five games the network will air in the early window.
The Chiefs’ game will air in all or part of 42 states, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. They are CBS Sports’ No. 2 broadcast team. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.
This is the TV coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com:
The Steelers-Packers game, which is in the late window on CBS, will air in Kansas City. The Cardinals-Rams game on Fox 4 at 3:05 p.m. will be shown in KC, too.
Here is the full list of broadcast assignments for Sunday’s NFL games.
Chiefs at Eagles, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (reporter)
Browns at Vikings, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Panthers at Cowboys, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson and Pam Oliver
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Colts at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Texans at Bills, noon on CBS: Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber
Giants at Saints, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh
Titans at Jets, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
Lions at Bears, noon on Fox: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi
Washington at Falcons, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin
Cardinals at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale
Seahawks at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake
Ravens at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis
Steelers at Packers, 3:25 p.m on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Buccaneers at Patriots: 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya
Comments