‘Monday Night Football’ animation satirizes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ love of ketchup

One of the, well, unique features of “Monday Night Football” is the animation that appears throughout the games.

These cartoon graphics serve multiple purposes, as ESPN noted a year ago. They entertain, reveal facts and/or statistics, and are “amazingly detailed.”

“We brainstorm every detail imaginable and come up with visual Easter Eggs that only the most observant fans will notice,” “Monday Night Football” graphics producer Joe Accordino said in a Twitter video.

That was the case during coverage of the Chargers’ 28-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night. An animation highlighted the list of NFL players with 5,000 or more passing yards in their first 18 starts.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert joined that exclusive group last year. The other two members are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Rams/Cardinals star Kurt Warner.

The “Monday Night Football” cartoon that told that story took place at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Mahomes and Warner were at an outside table, and Mahomes was drenching his food with ketchup, a nod to the viral story about his love of the condiment.

I think we all know Mahomes would rather eat at a Whataburger than In-N-Out but that was more of a nod to Herbert.

Later in the broadcast, the animation showed Raiders coach Jon Gruden dancing with the movie character he is said to resemble: Chucky.

Gruden & Chucky dancing, shut it down for the year pic.twitter.com/vjLZwUf1vP — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 5, 2021

